News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Johnny Ruffo's family 'never expected it to be this bad'

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

As Home and Away’s Johnny Ruffo begins therapy for brain cancer his family have revealed they are in a state of shock over his prognosis.

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy&rsquo;s Personal STYLIST!
2:41

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy’s Personal STYLIST!
Justin Bieber FINALLY Releases New Music!
2:30

Justin Bieber FINALLY Releases New Music!
Kendall Kylie Lip Filler Video
3:12

Kendall Kylie Lip Filler Video
Conor McGregor Arrested After Bus Attack At UFC 223 | Hollywoodlife
3:32

Conor McGregor Arrested After Bus Attack At UFC 223 | Hollywoodlife
Demi Lovato KEEPS IT REAL Showing Off Cellulite In IG Story!
2:34

Demi Lovato KEEPS IT REAL Showing Off Cellulite In IG Story!
Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Kylie Jenner Puts Health At RISK!: Says She Needs To Lose ANOTHER 20 Pounds?!
2:25

Kylie Jenner Puts Health At RISK!: Says She Needs To Lose ANOTHER 20 Pounds?!
&lsquo;RuPaul&rsquo;s Drag Race&rsquo;: The Vixen Calls Out Racial Stereotyping on Dramatic &lsquo;Untucked&rsquo; Blow Out | JS
8:18

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: The Vixen Calls Out Racial Stereotyping on Dramatic ‘Untucked’ Blow Out | JS
Cam Newton In HORRIFIC Car Accident: Is He Alright?!
2:36

Cam Newton In HORRIFIC Car Accident: Is He Alright?!
Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
1:36

Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
Cardi B Did WHAT With RIhanna?! Kylie Jenner Posts Precious Moments With Baby Stormi | DR
4:52

Cardi B Did WHAT With RIhanna?! Kylie Jenner Posts Precious Moments With Baby Stormi | DR
Perhaps Pup Feels Guilty For Making A Mess?
1:33

Perhaps Pup Feels Guilty For Making A Mess?
 

The 29-year-old's immediate family have now joined him and girlfriend Tahnee Sims in Sydney as he prepares for the fight of his life.

His parents Jill and Pascoe and older brother Michael left Perth as soon as they heard the news and are now working to keep Johnny’s spirits up as he begins his treatment.

johnny ruffo brain cancer

Johnny Ruffo with his mum Jill and girlfriend Tahnee's mum. Photo: Instagram

According to Woman’s Day magazine his mum Jill has no plans of leaving her son’s side any time soon.

“After Johnny’s surgery they were all really hopeful that would be the end of it,” a family friend tells Woman’s Day.

“Then when the test results came back, everyone went into a state of shock.”

johnny ruffo home and away cancer

Johnny's girlfriend Tahnee Sims hasn't left his side. Photo: Instagram

The former X-Factor star’s life changed dramatically three weeks ago, after a trip to hospital with a migraine saw him rushed into emergency surgery to remove a tumour.

Six days later he updated fans and loved ones with the devastating results.

home and away johnny ruffo cancer

Johnny shared his diagnosis with his fans on social media. Photo: Instagram

RELATED: Supportive fans reach out to Johnny Ruffo
RELATED: Johnny's brain cancer fight: What's next?

“It was a bit of a shock and I’ve got an interesting journey ahead and a bit of a battle. I’m starting aggressive treatment for the next few months to fight the diagnosis of brain cancer. Please stay positive for me,” Johnny wrote on Instagram.

johnny ruffo brain cancer surgery

He shared this shocking image of his scar online. Photo: Instagram

The family friend says the prognosis has hit the very tight family “for six”.

“We’re all hopeful he’ll be fine. But we know it’s going to be a long, hard battle for poor Johnny.”

johnny ruffo family speak on cancer

Family and friends have rallied around the star as he starts treatment. Photo: Instagram

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top