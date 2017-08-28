Johnny Ruffo's family 'never expected it to be this bad'

As Home and Away’s Johnny Ruffo begins therapy for brain cancer his family have revealed they are in a state of shock over his prognosis.

The 29-year-old's immediate family have now joined him and girlfriend Tahnee Sims in Sydney as he prepares for the fight of his life.

His parents Jill and Pascoe and older brother Michael left Perth as soon as they heard the news and are now working to keep Johnny’s spirits up as he begins his treatment.

According to Woman’s Day magazine his mum Jill has no plans of leaving her son’s side any time soon.

“After Johnny’s surgery they were all really hopeful that would be the end of it,” a family friend tells Woman’s Day.

“Then when the test results came back, everyone went into a state of shock.”

The former X-Factor star’s life changed dramatically three weeks ago, after a trip to hospital with a migraine saw him rushed into emergency surgery to remove a tumour.

Six days later he updated fans and loved ones with the devastating results.

“It was a bit of a shock and I’ve got an interesting journey ahead and a bit of a battle. I’m starting aggressive treatment for the next few months to fight the diagnosis of brain cancer. Please stay positive for me,” Johnny wrote on Instagram.

The family friend says the prognosis has hit the very tight family “for six”.

“We’re all hopeful he’ll be fine. But we know it’s going to be a long, hard battle for poor Johnny.”

