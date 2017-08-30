This is what the new Kermit the Frog voice sounds like

The old Kermit the Frog is no more.

Instead, our favourite puppet has been reborn. Well, at least his voice has anyway.

Steve Whitmire played the voice of the famous frog for 39 years but was dismissed by Disney back in July of this year after he reportedly made "outrageous demands" and his business conduct was not up to par.

Now Matt Vogel has made his debut as the most famous frog in the world in a brand new Muppets Thought of the Week video.

The 46-year-old is the third person ever to play the voice of Kermit.

Whitmire previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he wasn’t sure about the direction Disney was taking the character of Kermit in saying they had “their limitations with respect to how well they know the Muppets.”

The direction of the character was apparently not in line with original creator, Jim Henson’s, vision for Kermit.

However, his son, Brian Henson and chairman of The Jim Henson Company, claimed that Whitmire made “outrageous demands” and the New York Times reported claimed had “unacceptable business conduct” multiple times while working with Disney and the Muppets Studio.

