Jen 'Heartbroken' Over Brad's New 'Ange Lookalike' Leading Lady
Jen's tells Brad: "Don't leave me again!"

Star Wars actor gets VERY excited during raunchy dance

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

He rose to fame in the hit movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens two years ago and John Boyega definitely can be seen awakening something after getting up to mischief at Notting Hill Carnival in London over the weekend.

Star Wars John Boyega

Star Wars actor John Boyega definitely had some fun at Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend. Source: Getty

Actor John Boyega Star Wars: The Force Awakens

He looked as though he was having fun! Source: Instagram

The star posted a series of raunchy videos of himself dancing with a female at the festival on his Instagram Story.

The 25-year-old Londoner can be seen doing some dirty dancing with a scantily dressed female dancer getting hot and heavy.

Some serious grinding went on!

Instagram John Boyega Star Wars

Things got hot and heavy. Source: Instagram

John Boyega Star Wars

Wow! Source: Instagram

RELATED: Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd ‘split’ after eight months

RELATED: Can you spot Carrie Fisher in the new Star Wars trailer?

In another clip, he can be seen dancing with another female! Again, getting some serious bumping and grinding on!

The actor recently hung up his lightsaber after wrapping filming for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

John Boyega Notting Hill Carnival Star Wars actor

Some serious bumping and grinding went on! Source: Instagram

He was obviously letting off some steam during his well-deserved break.

