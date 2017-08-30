Star Wars actor gets VERY excited during raunchy dance

He rose to fame in the hit movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens two years ago and John Boyega definitely can be seen awakening something after getting up to mischief at Notting Hill Carnival in London over the weekend.

The star posted a series of raunchy videos of himself dancing with a female at the festival on his Instagram Story.

The 25-year-old Londoner can be seen doing some dirty dancing with a scantily dressed female dancer getting hot and heavy.

Some serious grinding went on!

In another clip, he can be seen dancing with another female! Again, getting some serious bumping and grinding on!

The actor recently hung up his lightsaber after wrapping filming for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

He was obviously letting off some steam during his well-deserved break.

