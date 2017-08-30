Paris Jackson claps back at haters over VMAs armpit hair

News

Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'
Paris Jackson definitely takes after her father when it comes to making a statement.

The star attended the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday night with unshaven armpits and many haters got up in arms (pun intended) about it.

Paris Jackson michael jackson armpit hair MTV VMAs 2017

The star has clapped back at haters over her armpit hair. Source: Getty

The absolute horror – a woman in 2017 NOT wanting to shave.

Of course Paris – being the amazing sass queen she is – hit right back on social media.

Paris Jackson MTV VMAs 2017 unshaven armpits

Paris attended the MTV VMAs with unshaven armpits - the horror! Source: Getty

The star posted a candid photo of herself on Instagram casually smoking a ciggie showing of her legs in some shorts and joked in the caption about competing with her brother as who can grow longer hair.



The 19-year-old also took to Twitter to clap back at the haters writing: “Why don’t you shave. Me: Winter is coming.”



You go, girl!

