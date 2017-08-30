Paris Jackson claps back at haters over VMAs armpit hair

Paris Jackson definitely takes after her father when it comes to making a statement.

The star attended the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday night with unshaven armpits and many haters got up in arms (pun intended) about it.

The absolute horror – a woman in 2017 NOT wanting to shave.

Of course Paris – being the amazing sass queen she is – hit right back on social media.

The star posted a candid photo of herself on Instagram casually smoking a ciggie showing of her legs in some shorts and joked in the caption about competing with her brother as who can grow longer hair.

The 19-year-old also took to Twitter to clap back at the haters writing: “Why don’t you shave. Me: Winter is coming.”

You go, girl!

