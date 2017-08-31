WATCH: Simone likes Matty's 'nice bulge'

Last night Simone tried to give Matty her heart, but the very next rose ceremony he threw it away... well, kinda.

Before she was given the boot on the latest episode of The Bachelor, the former topless waitress managed to shock Matty when she, uhm, complimented his "nice bulge". Check out the risqué moment in the clip above!

During a group challenge, the girls vying for the 30-year-old's love were asked to pin a heart on their favourite part of Matty while he stood blindfolded in the middle of a field. Which is not creepy at all.

And it seems Simone wasn't going to hold back, confidently walking up to Matty and placing a heart on his crotch.

"Everyone was putting it in lovely places like his ear and his neck and his eyes and his mouth and his heart. I'm like, 'Oh, p**s off' like, have a bit of a laugh with it!" She said after making sure the heart was securely on his pants.

When questioned by Osher why she chose Matty's manhood as her perferred location, Simone cheekily replied: "Just a nice little bulge".

RELATED: Simone shocks and a psychic underwhelms on The Bachelor

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Matty J’s poop scoop from The Bachelor

Matty seemed unbothered by the cheeky moment, laughing off the incident.

Sadly though this wasn't enough to keep Simone around, with Matty sending the blonde beauty home at the rose ceremony.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram