Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Revealed: 'X-rated' secrets of The Bachelor

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s supposed to be all about the romance, but as it turns out The Bachelor isn’t quite as graceful as it seems.

NW magazine has published a sealed section that includes a ‘X-rated’ list of confessions from the show.

And they’re pretty raunchy!

Matty J stars as 'The Bachelor'. Source: Network Ten

The confessions have all quoted an unnamed source and lift the lid on the show’s sparkly exterior.

According to the magazine one former Bachelor contestant isn’t satisfied with just one woman and has been scouting for a Bachelor orgy.

This season's group of contestnat's vying for Matty J's heart. Source: Network Ten

The insider claims the entire mansion had to be evacuated one season because it became infested with bed bugs.

With former contestants Megan Marx, Tiffany Scanlon and Alex Nation revealing their bisexuality, the magazine claims that one particular Bachelor also swings both ways.

The mansion where all the action allegedly took place. Source: Network Ten

It’s also claimed that one contestant entered the house with only one goal in mind – to snag host Osher!

Network Ten is yet to comment on the allegations. Be is not suggesting anyone pictured was involved in the magazine’s claims.

