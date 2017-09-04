Revealed: 'X-rated' secrets of The Bachelor

It’s supposed to be all about the romance, but as it turns out The Bachelor isn’t quite as graceful as it seems.

NW magazine has published a sealed section that includes a ‘X-rated’ list of confessions from the show.

And they’re pretty raunchy!

The confessions have all quoted an unnamed source and lift the lid on the show’s sparkly exterior.

According to the magazine one former Bachelor contestant isn’t satisfied with just one woman and has been scouting for a Bachelor orgy.

The insider claims the entire mansion had to be evacuated one season because it became infested with bed bugs.

With former contestants Megan Marx, Tiffany Scanlon and Alex Nation revealing their bisexuality, the magazine claims that one particular Bachelor also swings both ways.

It’s also claimed that one contestant entered the house with only one goal in mind – to snag host Osher!

Network Ten is yet to comment on the allegations. Be is not suggesting anyone pictured was involved in the magazine’s claims.

