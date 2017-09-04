George reveals what his twins’ personalities are like

He was once dubbed Hollywood’s forever bachelor but now George Clooney is married with two children and fully immersed in family life.

The actor and his wife Amal welcomed twins Alexander and Ella back in June and now he has revealed the siblings have very “distinct personalities”.

In an interview (watch above) with Entertainment Tonight to promote his new flick he directed Suburbicon, George said that Alexander is “a thug already”.

“You saw him,” he said turning to long time friend Matt Damon. “He’s a moose! Literally he just sits and he eats.”

His daughter, on the other hand, is apparently very like her mother.

“She’s very elegant, all eyes. She looks like Amal,” the 56-year-old revealed to the outlet.

George and Amal are currently in Italy to promote his new film at the Venice Film Festival.

They were spotted over the weekend making a rare public appearance with their twins Ella and Alexander.

The night before the pair walked the red carpet and looked every inch the loving couple, displaying no signs of those new parent sleepless nights George has previously admitted to the outlet he’s been suffering from.

