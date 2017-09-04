The Legally Blonde romance we never knew existed

Legally Blonde is one of the most iconic movies of the century and it turns out there is an almost-romance that we never knew about!

Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) famously dumped Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) for a more appropriate fiancée (Selma Blair) to head off to Harvard to become a high-flying lawyer.

Turns out that Matthew actually had a major real-life crush on his on-screen fiancée Selma.

Speaking with news.com.au, the actor said: “I absolutely loved and adored Selma.”

He apparently “developed a crush on her at the time” but the brunette was dating someone else!

“I think she was dating the guy from Rushmore (Jason Schwartzman) but he was coming around and I was like ‘who is this guy?!’” he told the outlet.

We reckon the actor got majorly jilted. He should’ve just gone for it!

The 39-year-old now is now engaged to Brittany Sharp a former Miss USA contestant so we don’t think he’s two torn up about his former crush on Selma!

