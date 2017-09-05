News

Ange's acting comeback after Brad split

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Since filing for divorce back in September last year, Angelina Jolie has taken a break from her acting career.

But now the 42-year-old ex of Brad Pitt is keen to make a big screen comeback.

Ange says her number one priority in the past year has been family, but as things stabilise at home, she's keen to get back into some acting after her most recent directorial project, First They Killed My Father.

Since filing for divorce back in September last year, Angelina Jolie has taken a break from her acting career.

But now the 42-year-old ex of Brad Pitt is keen to make a big screen comeback. Source: Getty


"Right now I don't have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like this, so I'll do some acting," she tells The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids. When they can have - when I feel it's time for me to go back to work, I'll be able to go back to work. I've been needed at home. I hope [to work again] in the months to come."

Ange filed for divorce from Brad in September last year, and what has followed has been a bitter custody battle and legal proceedings. Source: Getty

Ange says the next acting project will most likely be a sequel to Malificent.

Ange and Brad are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in July, Ange opened up about her post-split life with the six kids.

Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Maddox Pax Zahara Shiloh Vivienne Knox

Angelina praises her six kids for being "brave". Source: Getty

“It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air,” she told the publication. “[The new LA house] is a big jump forward for us, and we’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.”

With Ange, 42, filing for divorce after an alleged incident on a private plane which saw Brad investigated (and cleared) by authorities for child abuse, the actress hasn't gone into much detail about the infamous flight.

“We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing…[the kids are] not healing from divorce,” she said. “They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.”

In happier, non-divorced times. Source: Getty

