Delta and Hugh look totally loved-up

But the one that keeps coming back for more seems to be former Neighbours star Hugh Sheridan.

Hugh Sheridan Delta Goodrem The Voice Australia couple Instagram picture

Hugh posted a sweet snap of him planting and big smooch on Delta's cheek. She didn't seem to mind at all! Source: Instagram

Adding fuel to the romance fire, the actor posted a sweet snap on Instagram with Delta giving her a big smooch on the cheek and she seemed totally happy with it!

Earlier in August, Delta posted a series of pictures on social media with her rumoured beau, captioning the post, “This one”.

Hugh Sheridan Delta Goodrem sweet instagram snap couple The Voice Australia 2017

Are they trying to tell us something with all these sweet snaps?! Source: Instagram

Delta Goodrem Hugh Sheridan Los Angeles Instagram couple picture

Are they or aren't they?! Source: Instagram

Is he the one Delta or just a friend?! You’re killing us here!

The 32-year-old is currently enjoying some down time in Los Angeles and was spotted with Hugh at the end of last month on a night out.

Instagram Delta Goodrem Hugh Sheridan

The pair have been spending a lot of time together in Los Angeles. Source: Instagram

The pair appeared to be taking a break from their night out, enjoying a snack just outside the Laurel Hardware bar in West Hollywood.

But things took a rather awkward turn when Delts and Hugh tried to re-enter the bar with the bouncer refusing to let them back in.

The pair seemed to chat to the bouncer for a few moments before he redirected them further down the road.

Bouncer denies Delta Goodrem and Hugh Sheridan entry to bar Los Angeles

The bouncer wouldn't let the pair back into the bar! Source: Rob/Finch

The rumoured couple were enjoying a night out at trendy bar Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood. Source: Rob/Finch

Seal Delta Goodrem The Voice judges romance love marriage

Rumours have been swirling that Seal was ready to tie the knot with Delta. He may not be so sure now... Source: Getty

Nick Jonas Delta Goodrem back together? the voice Australia Seal

The former couple cosied up for an Instagram shot in matching outfits a couple of weeks ago. Source: Instagram

Not that it appeared to bother them as they seemed to be more interested in going on the hunt for food than staying out partying.

Rumours have been swirling for months about Delta’s love life with the singer linked to a slew of eligible bachelors Hugh, fellow Voice Australia judge Seal and also ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

She just loves to keep us all guessing!

