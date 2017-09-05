Delta and Hugh look totally loved-up

Delta Goodrem is rumoured to have many A-list male suitors including Seal and Nick Jonas.

But the one that keeps coming back for more seems to be former Neighbours star Hugh Sheridan.

Adding fuel to the romance fire, the actor posted a sweet snap on Instagram with Delta giving her a big smooch on the cheek and she seemed totally happy with it!

Earlier in August, Delta posted a series of pictures on social media with her rumoured beau, captioning the post, “This one”.

Is he the one Delta or just a friend?! You’re killing us here!

The 32-year-old is currently enjoying some down time in Los Angeles and was spotted with Hugh at the end of last month on a night out.

The pair appeared to be taking a break from their night out, enjoying a snack just outside the Laurel Hardware bar in West Hollywood.

But things took a rather awkward turn when Delts and Hugh tried to re-enter the bar with the bouncer refusing to let them back in.

The pair seemed to chat to the bouncer for a few moments before he redirected them further down the road.

Not that it appeared to bother them as they seemed to be more interested in going on the hunt for food than staying out partying.

Rumours have been swirling for months about Delta’s love life with the singer linked to a slew of eligible bachelors Hugh, fellow Voice Australia judge Seal and also ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

She just loves to keep us all guessing!

