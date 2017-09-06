FedEx doesn’t believe Madonna is actually Madonna

The glitz and glam, the fortune and fame, the absolute adoration of millions. Living the life of Madonna sounds like absolute bliss.

But not when you need to get your mail on time!

The Material Girl star was having serious trouble this week trying to convince the US courier FedEx that she was in fact Madonna in order to get her package delivered.

The 59-year-old took to Twitter to express her frustration.

“When you’ve been arguing with FedEx all well that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package,” she tweeted.

When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 — Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017

Just to prove it was actually her she posted a picture of herself looking seriously unimpressed.

Her tweet has been retweeted over 11,000 times and has over 50,000 likes so it definitely got the attention of FedEx.

RELATED: Madonna's brother reignites long-running feud

RELATED: Madonna bares all on Instagram

Voila – it worked! A lovely woman named Julie from the courier service came to the rescue to help Madonna.

Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017

Moral of the story: if you ever need to prove you are who you are just make sure you have millions of followers and a verified Twitter account.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram