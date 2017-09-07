News

Tara's X-rated Bachelor confession

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

She's made it to the top four, but now Bachelor hopeful Tara Pavlovic has revealed she and Matty J shared their own X-rated moment... of sorts.

While admitted she's "not in love with him yet", the 27-year-old said she and Matty have their own raunchy inside jokes to keep things interesting as they get to know each other.

It seems Matty and Tara have a few raunchy jokes! Source: Instagram

"We had little secret jokes when the cameras were off," Tara told OK! magazine adding, "They were X-rated jokes, we'd have a good laugh about."

Seems like their minds are in the gutter!

Tara also confessed to the publication that the 30-year-old isn't usually her type!

Tara admitted she's taking her time to fall in love with the Bachelor. Source: Instagram

They clearly like a fun time! Source: Instagram

Are things heating up between the couple? Source: Instagram

RELATED: Matty J breaks TWO hearts on The Bachelor

RELATED: Matty denies romantic getaway with Laura

"Matty is different to anyone I've dated. I typically like someone that's rougher around the edges," she said.

"Matty's hands are quite soft and a little bit more feminine than mine! I don't mind a tradie, someone a little bit more dirty."

Well it seems like Matty at least has a dirty mind!

Seems Matty has a dirty mind! Source: Instagram

