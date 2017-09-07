Tara's X-rated Bachelor confession

She's made it to the top four, but now Bachelor hopeful Tara Pavlovic has revealed she and Matty J shared their own X-rated moment... of sorts.

While admitted she's "not in love with him yet", the 27-year-old said she and Matty have their own raunchy inside jokes to keep things interesting as they get to know each other.

"We had little secret jokes when the cameras were off," Tara told OK! magazine adding, "They were X-rated jokes, we'd have a good laugh about."

Seems like their minds are in the gutter!

Tara also confessed to the publication that the 30-year-old isn't usually her type!

"Matty is different to anyone I've dated. I typically like someone that's rougher around the edges," she said.

"Matty's hands are quite soft and a little bit more feminine than mine! I don't mind a tradie, someone a little bit more dirty."

Well it seems like Matty at least has a dirty mind!

