What The Bachelor's Florence WON'T do in the bedroom

Matt Smith breaks silence on The Crown gender pay gap
Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She may have been given the boot by Matty J during last night's episode of The Bachelor, but stunning contestant Florence already has big plans for the future, hinting this won't be the last time we see her.

Speaking to Be, the 27-year-old Dutch real-estate agent and model says she's keen to becomeThe Bachelorette next year, and has considered how her image has been perceived since she made her reality television debut.

"Yes 100%," she says about stepping into the role made famous by the likes of Sam Frost and Georgia Love, adding she'd need to find a a man who can "just make me laugh" and is a "brunet".

The Bachelor Florence

She may have been given the boot by Matty J during last night's episode of The Bachelor, but stunning contestant Florence already has big plans for the future, hinting this won't be the last time we see her. Source: Channel Ten

She also says that she's not completely against indulging in any cosmetic enhancements in the future to alter her look.

"I haven’t done so in the past but I would never say never," she tells Be.

"Of course you pick yourself apart when you watch yourself on television and you’re like, 'Oh maybe I should get some botox, that’s a little bit too much expression on my face there', especially compared to some of the other girls who don’t have an expression on their face," Florence adds.

The Bachelor Florence Matty J

Speaking to Be, the 27-year-old Dutch real-estate agent and model says she's keen to become The Bachelorette next year. Source: Channel Ten

Admitting she's "not in a rush to get anything done", she laughs, 'I’m open for it but it’s not like I’m going to run to the nearest plastic surgeon and get a new face".

But the face is where it most likely would stop, as she says breast augmentation is definitely not on her agenda. '

"A boob job? No, I’ve got great tits," she giggles.

The Bachelor Florence Matty J

She also says that she's not completely against indulging in any cosmetic enhancements in the future to alter her look. Source: Instagram

Florence certainly put her stunning figure on show during her time on the Channel Ten reality show, and one moment that had fans talking is when she dressed up as a sexy teacher to impress Matty.

She certainly got Matty paying full attention, but says she doesn't do these kinds of role plays in the bedroom, and would rather keep it as an A+ performance in the cocktail party.

The Bachelor Florence Matty J

Florence certainly put her stunning figure on show during her time on the Channel Ten reality show, and one moment that had fans talking is when she dressed up as a sexy teacher to impress Matty. Source: Channel Ten

The Bachelor Florence Matty J

She certainly got Matty paying full attention, but says she doesn't do these kinds of role plays in the bedroom, and would rather keep it as an A+ performance in the cocktail party. Source: Channel Ten

"I’m pretty cheeky but I’m not going to dress up as a teacher. It was fun but I wouldn’t do it in the bedroom, that would be awkward," she says.

The Bachelor finale week kicks off next Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel Ten.

