Miranda Kerr: Make a little more effort for your man

The model, who wed Snpachat CEO Evan Spiegel in May, draws on adviceher granny gave her.

The Edit Net-A-Porter Miranda Kerr Evan Spiegel split

Miranda Kerr wants wives to be more feminine. Source: Photographed by Raf Stahelin, courtesy of The EDIT, NET-A-PORTER

"My grandma taught me that men are visual and you need to make a little effort," the model said in an interview with The Edit.

"So when [Evan] comes home, I make sure to have a nice dress on and the candles lit. We make time to have a nice dinner together."

Evan Spiegel SnapChat CEO Miranda Kerr Aussie Model

Evan and Miranda, pictured here together last year, tied the knot earlier this year. Source: Getty

And even though she's CEO of her own skincare company, Kora Organics, Miranda said she drops her professional mask the moment she walks in the door.

"At work, I'm like, 'We need to do this!' and, 'This needs to happen!'" she explained. "But at home, I slip into my feminine and empower Evan to be in his masculine.

"Just be more in my feelings. More gentle, leaning back. It's a nice balance."

RELATED: Miranda Kerr's hubby is on a post-wedding 'bro' trip

RELATED: Miranda Kerr shares intimate wedding snaps

She also revealed how modelling is “just not a priority anymore” after doing it for 20 years.

Her husband has actually encouraged her to focus more on her skincare brand Kora Organics.

Miranda has recently taken a step back from modelling to focus on her skincare brand Kora Organics. Source: Photographed by Raf Stahelin, courtesy of The EDIT, NET-A-PORTER.

“Evan inspired me. He said, ‘Why are you spending your energy working for other companies when you should be focusing on your own? You need to take a risk. If you believe in this, put everything into it,’” the Aussie said.

To see The EDIT’s full interview with Miranda Kerr please visit the NET-A-PORTER website for the latest issue or download the free EDIT app at the App Store and Google Play.

