Miranda Kerr: Make a little more effort for your man

Miranda Kerr has advice for her fellow new brides: make a little more effort for your husband, please!

The model, who wed Snpachat CEO Evan Spiegel in May, draws on adviceher granny gave her.

"My grandma taught me that men are visual and you need to make a little effort," the model said in an interview with The Edit.

"So when [Evan] comes home, I make sure to have a nice dress on and the candles lit. We make time to have a nice dinner together."

And even though she's CEO of her own skincare company, Kora Organics, Miranda said she drops her professional mask the moment she walks in the door.

"At work, I'm like, 'We need to do this!' and, 'This needs to happen!'" she explained. "But at home, I slip into my feminine and empower Evan to be in his masculine.

"Just be more in my feelings. More gentle, leaning back. It's a nice balance."

She also revealed how modelling is “just not a priority anymore” after doing it for 20 years.

Her husband has actually encouraged her to focus more on her skincare brand Kora Organics.

“Evan inspired me. He said, ‘Why are you spending your energy working for other companies when you should be focusing on your own? You need to take a risk. If you believe in this, put everything into it,’” the Aussie said.

