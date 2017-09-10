The hidden meaning in Connie Johnson's final photo

News

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be

Connie Johnson's death at 40 from cancer struck at the heart of many Australians' worst fear: losing a loved one, too young.

If one thing can be taken from her dying – apart from the rank, cruel unfairness of a young mum leaving her kids, her extended family, her dearest friends behind – it's that she did something to change our understanding of what it means to have a terminal illness.

Connie Johnson kintsugi

Connie Johnson helped to reshape the way we think about illness and what it means. Source: Facebook/Love Your Sister

And Connie's brother Sam, in a comment tucked away underneath the final photo he posted of her to the Love Your Sister Facebook wall, has explained that sometimes, imperfections and sad things can still be beautiful.

The black and white image shows Connie holding a ceramic bowl in her outstretched hands, tipping it towards the camera.

RELATED: Tributes flow for Connie Johnson

"The ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi embraces flaws and imperfections," Sam explained. "This idea behind the art of repairing pottery with gold suggests that the cracks are simply an event in life, they don't represent an end, and can make things stronger, even more beautiful.

"I love this photo on a philosophical level, but also, because in this photo, Connie is so openly giving and receiving. Never taking. That's why I wanted to share it with you. xsammy"

Connie and Sam together. Source: Instagram/loveyoursister

