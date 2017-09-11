News

Are Katie and Jamie expecting a baby?

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Their romance was seemed to be confirmed last week when they pictured holding hands, and now the latest word on the street is that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are expecting a child together.

According to NW magazine, 38-year-old Katie is 'three months along' in her pregnancy, and is looking forward to welcoming a baby girl.

"Katie had always wanted to have another baby and knew her biological clock was ticking - and, at long last, it's happening!" a source tells the publication.

Their romance was seemed to be confirmed last week when they pictured holding hands, and now the latest word on the street is that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are expecting a child together. The pair pictured here in 2013. Source: Getty

The insider says "it's just perfect timing" for Katie and 49-year-old Jamie, as they've finally gone public with their romance as well.

"Katie's always wanted a sibling for Suri and now she'll have a little sister," the source adds.

Katie already shares 11-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, whom she split from in 2012 after six years of marriage.

Insiders claim Katie is expecting a baby girl, which would give daughter Suri, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise, a little sister. Source: Getty

Rumours have been swirling since 2013 that she's dating Jamie, and last week they seemed to confirm their romance, when pictured holding hands in public as they strolled along a beach in California.

Since the snaps emerged, fans have also speculated that Katie could be expecting a bub with Jamie.

One fan tweeted: "Wonderful 2 c #katieholmes & #jamiefoxx finally able to go public together after so long together. #predictions Katie Holmes is pregnant... (sic)".

Jamie and Katie, pictured here in 2013, seemed to confirm their romance this week when photos emerged of them holding hands during a beachside stroll in California. Source: Getty

