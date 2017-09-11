News

Busy Philipps hospitalised on BFF Michelle William's birthday

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps have been BFF's since their Dawson's Creek days.

But just hours after being reunited for Michelle's 37th birthday, Busy ended up being rushed to hospital after developing an "excruciating pain" on the right side of her body.

Busy and Michelle have been friends since they met on the set of Dawson's Creek. Source: Getty

In a lengthy post shared to her Instagram account, the 38-year-old explained that their special night out had come to a sudden end.

"Last night ended super weird," she wrote, alongside an image of her lying in a hospital bed attached to a drip. "I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over."

Busy revealed that she'd been hospitalised during her gal pal Michelle's birthday celebrations. Source: Instagram

The condition, which is known as torsion, can happen to anyone and causes extreme abdominal pain. In extreme cases it can require surgery.

Luckily, Busy said hers had corrected itself so it wasn't necessary.

The besties regularly walk the red carpet together. Source: Getty

The mum-of-two shared her experience to give others the confidence to seek help if in pain.

"I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move. It always is!"

Earlier in the night, the actress had posted an adorable snap of them both wearing matching 'Best Friend' leather jackets.

Ultimate besties Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams were out to celebrate. Source: Instagram

RELATED: 'I miss him': Michelle talks life without Heath
RELATED: Inside Heath's sad final days
RELATED: Bec and Lleyton Hewitt deny split suggestion calling it 'complete fabrication'

Talk about friendship goals. Source: Getty

Their friendship has lasted over 15 years after meeting while playing Jen and Audrey during 90s show, Dawson's Creek.

We hope you feel better soon Busy!

