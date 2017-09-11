Busy Philipps hospitalised on BFF Michelle William's birthday

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps have been BFF's since their Dawson's Creek days.

But just hours after being reunited for Michelle's 37th birthday, Busy ended up being rushed to hospital after developing an "excruciating pain" on the right side of her body.

In a lengthy post shared to her Instagram account, the 38-year-old explained that their special night out had come to a sudden end.

"Last night ended super weird," she wrote, alongside an image of her lying in a hospital bed attached to a drip. "I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over."

The condition, which is known as torsion, can happen to anyone and causes extreme abdominal pain. In extreme cases it can require surgery.

Luckily, Busy said hers had corrected itself so it wasn't necessary.

The mum-of-two shared her experience to give others the confidence to seek help if in pain.

"I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move. It always is!"

Earlier in the night, the actress had posted an adorable snap of them both wearing matching 'Best Friend' leather jackets.

RELATED: 'I miss him': Michelle talks life without Heath

RELATED: Inside Heath's sad final days

RELATED: Bec and Lleyton Hewitt deny split suggestion calling it 'complete fabrication'

Their friendship has lasted over 15 years after meeting while playing Jen and Audrey during 90s show, Dawson's Creek.

We hope you feel better soon Busy!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram