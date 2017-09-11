Bec and Lleyton Hewitt deny split suggestion calling it 'complete fabrication'

Australian tennis star Lleyton Hewitt and his wife Bec have strenuously denied reports they may split, calling the claims “a complete fabrication".

A representative for the couple has called the report in Woman's Day magazine “a complete fabrication and has no basis in truth".

Tennis star Lleyton, 36, has recently been spending time abroad as for work, while 34-year-old Bec is in Melbourne with their children Mia, 11, Cruz, eight, and Ava, six.

Lleyton's social media updates have most recently been in Belgium, following his time in the US and the Bahamas.

Bec's most recent public appearance was at a Dior event in Melbourne last month, where she happily posed for photographs before mingling with other well-known guests.

Lleyton and Bec tied the knot at Sydney Opera House in 2005.

