Tom Cruise’s ex bonds with rival Leah

His love interests have been relucant to speak about the controversial religion, but Tom Cruise's former flame Nazanin Boniadi has congratulated his long-time foe Leah Remini.

The 37-year-old actress, who was linked to the actor back in 2004, has praised Leah for her work on doco series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which slams the church. Awks, Tom would not be happy.

"Congratulations @LeahRemini @MikeRinder & all involved. There are no words, just [love]," Nazanin tweeted following the show had won an Emmy award over the weekend.

Much like Leah, Nazanin also left the church, with her involvement and brief relationship with Tom a focus in the HBO documentary Going Clear.

In documents released earlier this year, the FBI claimed the Homeland and Iron Man actress was "recruited" by the church and "trained" to be the 55-year-old actor's wife, following his split from Nicole Kidman.

According to the documents, Nazanin was supervised by high-ranking members of the church in order to be "considered for a special project", with RadarOnline reporting her sole task was "to make him happy".

"At the beginning of the relationship [he] was very romantic, but as the relationship progressed [he] began to have temper tantrums," the outlet reported an agent wrote in the report.

Meanwhile Tom and Leah have had a long feud, with the King of Queens star an outspoken ex-member of the church.

Only last month Leah called the Mission Impossible star "diabolical" when asked whether or not she thought Tom was a "good person" during her dealings with him in the church.

"No! Just going to get straight to it, no! There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person," she wrote in a Reddit AMA.

"Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diaboloical."

"People who’ve worked with me will say I can be an asshole — all actors can be. That is different. He’s very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins," she added.

