Amal watches George in ER reruns

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She gets to call him her husband in real life, but Amal Clooney still loves to perve on her man George by watching reruns of his medical TV drama, ER.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, 56-year-old George revealed he and Amal, 39, view the show 'every once in a while', usually when it's broadcasting on television in Europe.

He said watching the younger George on screen "just makes us both laugh, because I've aged a lot in [the years since]".

She gets to call him her husband in real life, but Amal Clooney still loves to perve on her man George by watching reruns of his medical TV drama, ER. Source: Getty

The actor was a heart throb of the small screen from 1994 to 1999 when he played Dr Doug Ross on the show.

He also made guest appearances in 2000 and 2009.

George and Amal may not have as much time to watch TV at the moment, as they've got their hands full with baby twins Ella and Alexander.

George Clooney ER

George played Dr Doug Ross on ER from 1994 to 1999. Source: Getty

The actor recently confesed that he feels "guilty" when Amal gets up so constantly for feedings but it appears the glamourous couple are in it together.

"I do every three hours [and] if I don’t get up, I feel guilty, you know? My wife is up nursing every three hours so it’s a lot of work, but it’s fun!" George told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival.

