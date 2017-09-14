News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Jim Carrey 'only gets depressed' as Jim Carrey

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

Jim Carrey has opened up about his battle with depression admitting he only suffers from it when he’s trying to play Jim Carrey.

Guy Jumps off Ledge and Faceplants in Snow
0:15

Guy Jumps off Ledge and Faceplants in Snow
Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
1:08

Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
1:55

Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
1:18

Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
1:02

Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Glasgow man finds quickest way to beat the snow
0:48

Glasgow man finds quickest way to beat the snow
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
JLaw says she's 'not in same category' as Weinstein victims
0:34

JLaw says she's 'not in same category' as Weinstein victims
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
 

Stay with us here.

Jim on the red carpet at the premiere of his new film. Source: Getty

The actor was chatting about his new film, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, which looks at Jim’s portrayal of comedian Andy Kaufman in the 1999 film Man on the Moon.

During his chat to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor took aim at current reports suggesting that he was going through a strange phase.

Jim has been incredibly open about his own evolution as an actor and as a human being. Source: Getty

"A lot of people think that I'm kinda going through something — but it's been my whole life. ... When I try to go back and play Jim Carrey, I got depressed, and now I don't try to do that anymore."

This latest interview comes after Jim left fans scratching their heads following a bizarre interview with E! News in which he dropped some existential clangers such as: “There’s no meaning to any of this”.

Jim goofing around on the red carpet not long after the infamous E! Interview. Source: Getty

A few people assumed Jim could be method acting for a new role he’s tipped to play as psychedelic astronaut Terrance McKenna in an upcoming film.

Psychedelic astronaut Terence McKenna. Source: YouTube

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top