Jim Carrey 'only gets depressed' as Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey has opened up about his battle with depression admitting he only suffers from it when he’s trying to play Jim Carrey.

Stay with us here.

The actor was chatting about his new film, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, which looks at Jim’s portrayal of comedian Andy Kaufman in the 1999 film Man on the Moon.

During his chat to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor took aim at current reports suggesting that he was going through a strange phase.

"A lot of people think that I'm kinda going through something — but it's been my whole life. ... When I try to go back and play Jim Carrey, I got depressed, and now I don't try to do that anymore."

This latest interview comes after Jim left fans scratching their heads following a bizarre interview with E! News in which he dropped some existential clangers such as: “There’s no meaning to any of this”.

A few people assumed Jim could be method acting for a new role he’s tipped to play as psychedelic astronaut Terrance McKenna in an upcoming film.

