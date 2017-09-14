Adorable Paul Walker throwback tribute

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has shared a sweet throwback snap of her and the late actor on what would have been his 44th birthday.

Taking to Instagram the 18-year-old shared an adorable photo of a daddy-daughter dance and continued to spread the morals and ideals her father passed onto her.

"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!" She wrote, encouraging fans to "do good" like her actor father.

"Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk," she added, giving a shout out to Paul's Fast and Furious co-star and good friend Vin Diesel.

No doubt we will see lots of people participating in the challenge!

It's not the first time Meadow, who was 15 when Paul died in a 2013 car accident, has paid tribute to her dad on social media.

Back in 2015 she used the platform to announce The Paul Walker Foundation, set up in her dad's honour and explaing that the charity aims to "do good" and help in providing "grants and scholarships to students and researchers pursuing marine science educations" showing that she has inherited her dad's love of the water.

