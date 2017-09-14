News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

Adorable Paul Walker throwback tribute

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has shared a sweet throwback snap of her and the late actor on what would have been his 44th birthday.

Logan Paul's YouTube Ad Suspension LIFTED After Only 18 Days & Fans React
2:14

Logan Paul's YouTube Ad Suspension LIFTED After Only 18 Days & Fans React
Kylie Jenner's Sisters Think Her Ferrari From Travis Scott Is "Ridiculous" & "Ta
2:46

Kylie Jenner's Sisters Think Her Ferrari From Travis Scott Is "Ridiculous" & "Ta
Peppa Pig ‘wardrobe malfunction’
0:27

Peppa Pig ‘wardrobe malfunction’
Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
8:51

Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
Tourists hit by blizzard conditions as they cross River Thames
1:53

Tourists hit by blizzard conditions as they cross River Thames
Tyga Reacts To Kylie Jenner Ferrari Gift From Travis Scott | Hollywoodlife
3:31

Tyga Reacts To Kylie Jenner Ferrari Gift From Travis Scott | Hollywoodlife
Sofia Richie Explains Why She &amp; Scott Disick Are a PERFECT Couple: &quot;He's a Male Version of Me!&quot;
1:37

Sofia Richie Explains Why She & Scott Disick Are a PERFECT Couple: "He's a Male Version of Me!"
Logan Paul Fires Back at Japan Vlog Critics, Travis Scott Facing JAIL TIME?? - DR
8:23

Logan Paul Fires Back at Japan Vlog Critics, Travis Scott Facing JAIL TIME?? - DR
Logan Paul's Polarizing Return to YouTube, Kylie Jenner FINALLY Gives Birth -DR
8:52

Logan Paul's Polarizing Return to YouTube, Kylie Jenner FINALLY Gives Birth -DR
Jake Paul GOES OFF on His Ex Girlfriend, Perrie Edwards Reacts to Zayn &amp; Gigi's Anniversary DR
6:28

Jake Paul GOES OFF on His Ex Girlfriend, Perrie Edwards Reacts to Zayn & Gigi's Anniversary DR
New Couple Alert! Nina Dobrev DATING Orlando Bloom!?
1:41

New Couple Alert! Nina Dobrev DATING Orlando Bloom!?
Scott Disick Admits He&rsquo;s A &lsquo;Sex Addict&rsquo; In New &lsquo;KUWTK&rsquo; Trailer -- Watch

Scott Disick Admits He's A Sex Addict In New KUWTK Trailer -- Watch
 

Taking to Instagram the 18-year-old shared an adorable photo of a daddy-daughter dance and continued to spread the morals and ideals her father passed onto her.



"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!" She wrote, encouraging fans to "do good" like her actor father.

"Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk," she added, giving a shout out to Paul's Fast and Furious co-star and good friend Vin Diesel.

No doubt we will see lots of people participating in the challenge!

Meadow has shared a number of pics with late dad. Source: Instagram

The 18-year-old loves the water like her dad! Source: Instagram

RELATED: Pennywise is terrifying without make-up

RELATED: 'Sopranos' star Frank Vincent dead

It's not the first time Meadow, who was 15 when Paul died in a 2013 car accident, has paid tribute to her dad on social media.

Back in 2015 she used the platform to announce The Paul Walker Foundation, set up in her dad's honour and explaing that the charity aims to "do good" and help in providing "grants and scholarships to students and researchers pursuing marine science educations" showing that she has inherited her dad's love of the water.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top