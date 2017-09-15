Elise left shattered after brutal dumping

It was just over a year ago the nation bore witness to one of the most brutal moments Australian TV has ever aired: Matty J getting his heart ripped out of his chest by Georgia Love.

Now Matty has delivered the same brutal blow to Elise Stacy.

The 29-year-old was left noticeably shattered after Matty dumped her during The Bachelor finale last night.

The former Hockeyroos star fought back tears as Matty delivered the heartbreaking news that he had chosen Laura Byrne over her.

"I remember that very first night when you stepped outside of the limousine and I was blown away," he said.

"After that night, I know it took a while for us to have that first date. And that whole time, you were so patient.

"And after that date, I was so happy. The more I've gotten to know you, the more I've realised that we are so similar in so many ways, and I love that about you".

He continued: "We have come so far... ..in such a short amount of time. And that is purely down to the fact that every time we're together you are so genuine and so honest and not once have you ever held back."

Then, just as Elise began thinking that perhaps she had won Matty’s heart, he delivered the final, fata blow: "You are so worthy of being happy... and finding true love. But I'm so sorry... that it's not with me”

Despite tears welling in her eyes, Elyse made a graceful exit, telling Matty it was “OK” and thanking him for the journey.

"I am glad that I met you, and... am happy that you've found what you're looking for. And I wish you all the best in that."

But fans were not happy, with many taking to Twitter lambasting Matty for his decision to ditch the charismatic blonde.

Ouch.

I'm so sorry Elise.

You're a treasure of a human. #thebachelorau — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) September 14, 2017

#TheBachelorAU omg... fkn how could you Matty J!?! Ugh! Why...! You disappointment! 😠 — Chivøn Crimeen (@starrygirlcc) September 14, 2017

Elise for Bachelorette 2018!

