Matty and Laura 'had sex' after finale

While chatting with Hit105’s Stav, Abby & Matt with Osher on Friday, Laura and Matty revealed they had sex after watching the finale. What a way to celebrate.

Matty J Laura Byrne the Bachelor Australia 2017 Channel 10

Matty J and Laura celebrated the Bachelor finale by having sex after watching it. You go guys! Source: Channel 10

The couple then delved into how they spent their first night together in Thailand.

Matty admitted he was so flustered he didn’t know what to do with himself.

The couple went official tonight in the finale of the Bachelor. Source: Channel 10

“I was in my villa and I was waiting for Laura to arrive,” Matty said. “I dimmed the lights. I put some music on. I plumped up the cushions and then I turned the lights back on and I changed the song…”

Laura then interrupted saying: “Then he ordered about $300 over the menu and I rocked up and there was a plethora of food. And that’s what we did for the start.”

They revealed how they spent their first night together in Thailand. Source: Channel 10

Matty was also confronted about rumours that he was paid $250,000 for his stint as The Bachelor saying he “wishes” that he got that much.

“Look, it’s inappropriate to talk finances,” Matty admitted on the show.

Laura was Matty's number one girl all along. Source: Channel 10

Matty revealed to Laura last night that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

"I think about you every single day," a teary eyed Matty J told her. "The only way I can describe how I feel towards you is - Laura, I love you."

Congrats guys!

