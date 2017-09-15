The moment Elise knew she hadn't won Matty's heart

The Bachelor Australia runner-up Elise Stacy didn't even need to hear Matty J speak to know she wasn't his winning lady, as there was one very telling sign when she arrived to see him at the finale.

How Elise Stacy knew she hadn't won The Bachelor before Matty J even spoke

The 29-year-old former Hockeyroo has revealed that the walk down the sand to meet Matty is all it took to give her fate away.

Speaking to TV Week, Elise said: "I actually looked at the ground and I was walking on sand and I said to myself, 'There are no footprints on this path', so no-one had walked it before and so I knew I was walking down for the first time".

Once she got to Matty, it was time to truly face the music and hear it from the bachelor himself.

"You are so worthy of being happy and finding true love," Matty told Elise.

"But I'm so sorry... that it's not with me. Elise, you're someone that I care about so much. And I know how hard this is. And I really hope you understand."

Needless to say, Elise was devastated.

"I found something that was worth me opening up for and I thought that it was special," she said, while shedding tears.

"I thought that it was and clearly it was a one way street.

"Right now I'm confused as to whether it was worth it. I want to be in love with a man who loves me back."

