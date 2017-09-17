Johnny Ruffo's first appearance since brain-cancer diagnosis

Johnny Ruffo has stepped out onto the red carpet for a charity gala in Sydney – his first appearance since publicly revealing a devastating brain-cancer diagnosis in August.

The Home & Away star looked suave in a classic tuxedo as he and dancer girlfriend Tahnee Sims walked the red carpet at the Save Our Sons gala, raising money for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Johnny even had the energy to do a couple of cute poses.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old opened up about his brain-cancer battle.

After suffering crippling headaches for years, Johnny said, “I went to the doctor who gave some medication which didn’t do anything".

Johnny told Nova hosts Fitza and Wippa that one day he found himself lying on the couch and that, "It felt like there was a fire inside.

“I tried to talk to the missus and I slurred all my words and mixed them all up.”

It was at that point that Tahnee decided it was time to go to the emergency room.

“It was unbelievable, like the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt," Johnny said.

"I can’t even describe it. They put me on some medication and you know, I sat up and I vomited. It just wasn’t great.”

The Home and Away star began to fall into a coma overnight, with hospital staff unable to wake him up. The next morning, Johnny said, Tahnee got a call from the emergency department telling her to be there as soon as possible as Johnny had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"And she had to drive down there and they said, 'Look, we need to do an emergency operation.' Because by this stage, I had slipped into a coma," Johnny said.

"She had to sign a form to give permission."

