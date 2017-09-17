News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matt Smith breaks silence on The Crown gender pay gap
Matt Smith breaks silence on The Crown gender pay gap

Johnny Ruffo's first appearance since brain-cancer diagnosis

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Johnny Ruffo has stepped out onto the red carpet for a charity gala in Sydney – his first appearance since publicly revealing a devastating brain-cancer diagnosis in August.

Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
1:56

Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
Eden gets friend-zoned by Elora on Bachelor In Paradise
1:04

Eden gets friend-zoned by Elora on Bachelor In Paradise
Michelle 'Jiggling' Jenneke tipped to be next Bachelorette
0:45

Michelle 'Jiggling' Jenneke tipped to be next Bachelorette
Grant and Ali say 'I love you' to each other in Paradise
0:22

Grant and Ali say 'I love you' to each other in Paradise
Is this the most controversial audition on The Voice ever?
0:54

Is this the most controversial audition on The Voice ever?
Watch Beyonce fall on stage while performing with sister Solange
0:12

Watch Beyonce fall on stage while performing with sister Solange
Kendall Jenner &amp; Paris jackson Take Coachella Fashion To The Streets! | Trending Topics!
6:34

Kendall Jenner & Paris jackson Take Coachella Fashion To The Streets! | Trending Topics!
Kylie Minogue dazzles singing at Queen's birthday celebration
0:30

Kylie Minogue dazzles singing at Queen's birthday celebration
Verne Troyer as 'Mini Me' in Austin Powers
1:15

Verne Troyer as 'Mini Me' in Austin Powers
Why True Thompson Does NOT Have A Middle Name? Justin Bieber PUNCHES A Physco! | MOTW
7:29

Why True Thompson Does NOT Have A Middle Name? Justin Bieber PUNCHES A Physco! | MOTW
10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated
5:59

10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated
Zayn Spotted Staying The Night With Gigi Hadid Again | Hollywoodlife
1:54

Zayn Spotted Staying The Night With Gigi Hadid Again | Hollywoodlife
 

The Home & Away star looked suave in a classic tuxedo as he and dancer girlfriend Tahnee Sims walked the red carpet at the Save Our Sons gala, raising money for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Johnny Ruffo Sydney

Johnny Ruffo and Tahnee Sims at the Save Our Sons charity gala in Sydney. Source: Getty

Johnny even had the energy to do a couple of cute poses.

Johnny Ruffo posing

Johnny even had the energy to do some cute poses. Source: Getty

Johnny channelling James Bond

Johnny channelled his inner James Bond. Source: Getty

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old opened up about his brain-cancer battle.



After suffering crippling headaches for years, Johnny said, “I went to the doctor who gave some medication which didn’t do anything".

Johnny Ruffo scars

Johnny's head, after his surgery to remove the brain tumour. Source: Instagram/Johnny Ruffo

Johnny told Nova hosts Fitza and Wippa that one day he found himself lying on the couch and that, "It felt like there was a fire inside.

“I tried to talk to the missus and I slurred all my words and mixed them all up.”

It was at that point that Tahnee decided it was time to go to the emergency room.

Johnny and Tahnee

Tahnee has been by Johnny's side throughout his ordeal. Source: Instagram/tahneesims

“It was unbelievable, like the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt," Johnny said.

"I can’t even describe it. They put me on some medication and you know, I sat up and I vomited. It just wasn’t great.”

Johnny Ruffo in hospital bed

Johnny in his hospital bed after surgery. Source: Instagram/Johnny Ruffo

The Home and Away star began to fall into a coma overnight, with hospital staff unable to wake him up. The next morning, Johnny said, Tahnee got a call from the emergency department telling her to be there as soon as possible as Johnny had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"And she had to drive down there and they said, 'Look, we need to do an emergency operation.' Because by this stage, I had slipped into a coma," Johnny said.

"She had to sign a form to give permission."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top