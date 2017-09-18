Nicole Kidman wins her first Emmy Award

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has won her first Emmy Award for her role in Big Little Lies.

Her role as Celeste Wright in the hit HBO series scored her a nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Nicole also thanked her co-star Reese Witherspoon, who played opposite her as fellow school mum Madeline, saying: "Reese. I share this with you. Without you I would not be standing up here."

The 50-year-old also thanked all the cast and HBO for the opportunity to play the role of Celeste, before thanking her family- naming her two children with Keith Urban, Sunday Rose and Faith.

"I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it," Nicole said.

Her speech made no mention of her children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 22 year-old Connor Cruise and Isabella Cruise, 24.

Nicole finished her speech thanking everyone who helped shine a light on domestic abuse.

She said: "It's good to know when you're acting you sometimes get a chance to bring a bigger message... We shone a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy and by you acknowledging me with this award it shines a light on it even more."

The Australian actress was up against her co-star Reese Witherspoon and other big stars including Susan Sarandon and Felicity Huffman.

Earlier this year the actress opened up about shooting the difficult scenes that play out in the abusive on-screen relationship with co-star Alexander Skarsgard on Big Little Lies.

"After we shot some of the really, really violent scenes, I was in a lot of pain myself,” she told Vulture.

“But women go through this, so I wanted to tap into the truth of it, and I wanted to be real in those scenes, so that’s what it required - an element of violence.”

She added: "It’s probably one of the hardest roles I’ve had to talk about because I’m still very raw about it".

Nic was previously nominated in the category in 2012 for her role in Hemingway & Gellhorn.

