Ben Affleck supports his GF at the Emmys

They only went official with their relationship a few months ago.

Emmys 2017: Ben Affleck supports his GF Lindsay Shookus

But Ben Affleck has shown his support for his new leading lady, Lindsay Shookus, by attending as her date to the 2017 Emmy Awards.

The adorable duo were seen making their way to their seats at the glitzy awards, where Lindsay, 37, scored a win with the rest of Saturday Night Live team, for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

In a video shared to Twitter, Lindsay was seen holding onto the arm of her beau as with a huge smile.

Oscar-winning actor Ben, 45, was later seen applauding his producer girlfriend when she took to the stage to collect their award.

The pair began publicly dating in July, just a few months after the Argo actor signed his divorce papers with Jennifer Garner, 45.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman's Emmys speech thanked just two of her four children

RELATED: Elisabeth Moss drops two F-bombs at Emmy Awards

Since then, the lovebirds have been spotted together several times, with this latest appearance cementing the fact their relationship is going from strength-to-strength.

Talk about couple goals.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram