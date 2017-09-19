Mel B thanks Nicole Kidman after domestic violence speech

Mel B has shared an emotional message of thanks to Nicole Kidman, following her moving Emmys acceptance speech yesterday.

Mel B's emotional message of thanks for Nicole Kidman

The actress won the Outstanding Lead Actress award for her portrayal of Celeste, a domestic abuse victim, in Big Little Lies and addressed the issue during her thank yous.

Since then, the former Spice Girl has praised Nic who said she wanted to "shine a light" on the “insidious disease” of domestic abuse.

In a post shared to Instagram, the Jenny Craig ambassador, 42, wrote: "We are not alone remember that,"the light is shined" again thanks to @nicolekidman at the @televisionacad and always has been."

Mel is currently embroiled in a complicated divorce battle with her husband Stephen Belafonte, following their break-up after 10 years of marriage.

Though she has tried to keep details private, court documents revealed her detailed accusations of assault against her ex.

Stephen has denied them.

The mum-of-three went on to say: "So please trust and believe, you don't have to be a victim no more [sic], you do have the power and support to stand up to this, leave all your shame and pain with your abuser".

Fans of the singer have thrown their support behind her, thanking her for "sharing" her story.

"Incredible is what you are," wrote one user, while another said, "We are all here for you and you're so strong. Mel you can do this".

