Ryan Phillippe sued by ex-girlfriend for $1M

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

Ryan Phillippe’s former girlfriend Elsie Hewitt has reportedly filed a lawsuit against him claiming the actor assaulted her earlier this year.

The documents obtained by E! News, state that back in July the actor attacked Hewitt, 21, grabbing her, leaving her bruised, and also throwing her down some stairs.

Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe's ex-girlfriend is reportedly suing him for $1 million. He is pictured here back in July. Source: Getty

Elsie Hewitt claims her ex-boyfriend "attacked" her in a lawsuit she filed. She is currently working as a model. Source: Instagram

The outlet reports the documents state that after Hewitt tried to leave her former boyfriend's house, “Phillippe reacted by attacking Hewitt".

Hewitt is seeking more than $1 million in damages after suffering severe bruising and chest wall pain.

However, TMZ has reportedly been told by sources close to Phillippe that she was actually the one who attacked him and filed the lawsuit “out of revenge”.

Source close to the actor told TMZ that Elsie was the one who actually attacked Ryan. He is pictured here in New York City in July this year. Source: Getty

The 43-year-old was previously married to Reese Witherspoon and they have two children together, Ava, 18, and Deacon, 14.

The actor also has a six-year-old son with former girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Ryan was previously married to Reese Witherspoon. Source: Getty

