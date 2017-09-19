News

Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
This is the most dangerous celebrity to google

Yahoo7 Be /

Avril Lavigne has been named the most dangerous celebrity to search on the internet which isn’t a title she can exactly brag about.

Global software security company McAfee announced this week that searching the popstar’s name is the one that will most likely result in searchers landing upon sites that carry viruses and malware that could harm your computer.

Avril Lavigne (pictured here back in 2012) has been named the most dangerous celebrity to search on the internet.

Avril Lavigne (pictured here back in 2012) has been named the most dangerous celebrity to search on the internet. Source: Getty

The 32-year-old has kept a low profile for the past few years - in 2015 she revealed she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease - so it may come as a surprise to many that she is at the top of the list.

However, the software security firm did have some suggestions at to why she ranked top dog on this particular list.

Lyme disease Avril Lavigne

The Canadian singer has kept a low profile over the last few years after she revealed she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015. Here she is pictured looking happy and healthy last year. Source: Getty

Fans may have been curious about new music she is working on as her last album was released in 2013, or the emergence of a recent conspiracy that the Canadian singer has actually been replaced by an impostor.

Still just be careful searching Avril’s name as it carries a 14.5% chance of landing on a web page that poses a threat to your computer and that increases by 22% if fans are in search of free downloads of her songs.

Bruno Mars Carly Rae Jepsen

Bruno Mars ranked number two and Carly Rae Jespen ranked number three on the list. Source: Getty

Bruno Mars came it at number two on the list followed by Carly Rae Jepsen at number three.

Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Beyonce all snagged spots on the top 10 most dangerous celebrities to search on the internet. Source: Getty

The final celebrities that comprised the top 10 include Zayn Malik (4), Celine Dion (5), Calvin Harris (6), Justin Bieber (7), Sean “Diddy” Combs (8), Katy Perry (9) and Beyoncé (10).

Why oh why does the internet have to be so complicated

