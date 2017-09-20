Jake's cheeky response to Taylor question

Remember when Jake Gyllenhaal Taylor Swift were a thing? Well, Jake is sure hoping you don't.

Jake Gyllenhaal's cheeky response to Taylor Swift question

It's a topic the actor has successfully managed to avoid in the six years since they broke up. Until now...

During a hilarious Q&A with Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman - who Jake is playing in his new movie Stronger - the 36-year-old was teased about his past relationship.

"If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?" Jeff said, refrencing the rumours the singer wrote about their break-up.

Jake looks visibly horrifed and you can see him squirming uncomfortably on his chair as Jeff asks if the Look What You Made Me Do singer might write a country song for him in the wake of such a tragedy.

This is where the Hollywood actor comes into his own, simply saying: "She sort of moved more into pop now."

LOL.

Jake and Tay Tay dated for three months back in 2010, before breaking up at Christmas that same year.

After, Taylor released her album Red, in which two tracks were rumoured to have been written about her heartbreak over the split, We Are Never Getting Back Together andAll Too Well.

Once again Jake has managed to swiftly change the subject. Well played, Sir.

Jeff and Jake have clearly bonded during the filming of the movie, about the horrifying bomb that cost the runner both his legs back in 2013, and it's clear to see in this video.

As well as the funny AF Taylor Swift swerve, there's heaps of funny banter between the two, making it well worth a watch.

