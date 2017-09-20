Jenna's see-through ball gown

News

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the dress that’s divided the internet.

Jenna Dewan Tatum turned up to the London premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle in a gown that appeared to be completely see-through.

Yes, you read right: see-through.

The gown. Channing can be seen helping to navigate his wife as she struggles with the dress. Source: Getty

The actress, who is married to Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, appeared to be glowing in the architectural number by designer Zac Posen.

Did we mention that it was completely see-through?

A close-up of the dress reveals that Jenna is going commando. Source: Getty

Not that you’d know it at first. That appears to be the magic behind the design, with no-one really able to realise how transparent the gown actually is until Jenna turned on her side.

The front look of the dress doesn't give away it's very raunchy secret. Source: Getty

The dress also featured an intricate bodice that was adorned with organza tulle and intricately positioned ruffles.

A close-up of the bodice. Source: Getty

It appears the actress was keen to show-off her svelte figure after reports emerged that she was pregnant following a series of photos showing her supporting a tiny bump. Jenna later shutdown any pregnancy suggestions saying the bump she sported was merely a "food baby".

The couple already have a four-year-old daughter, Everly.

