Have Alex Nation and Maegan split
Have Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan split?

Bachelor In Paradise's Eden slams women in 2009 interview

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be

He made some questionable moves on Bachelor In Paradise tonight, as he faked a love letter to Elora on behalf of American Jared.

And an old video of contestant Eden Schwencke reveals some of his previous thoughts about women, and they may raise some eyebrows.

The 34-year-old scaffolder, who also turns out to be an actor, model and 'international music producer', says in a 2009 interview that females can "be a real headache". Watch it above.

The Bachelorette Eden

Bachelor In Paradise star Eden Schwencke reveals some of his previous thoughts about women, and they may raise some eyebrows. Source: Channel Ten

"Girls are the same everywhere you go," he says in the the chat with 562citylife.com.

"They have real attitudes and just be a real headache calling you over and over and over again."

The Bachelorette Eden

He says in a 2009 interview that females can "be a real headache". Source: 562citylife.com

The Bachelorette Eden

Modelling and acting can be added to Eden's lists of interests and talents, as his StarNow account reveals. Source:StarNow

Last year Eden's profile on the official The Bachelorette website reveals he's a scaffolder with "a passion for music and dance".

But modelling and acting can also be added to Eden's lists of interests and talents, as his StarNow account reveals.

Not only has he been an extra on popular New Zealand soap Shortland Street, and Australian film These Final Hours, but he's also tried his hand at modelling, with a profile on modelling agency Wink Models.

