The Pink video that’s had over six million views

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

When Em Rusciano sat down with Pink it was obviously going to be a fun time but now the video of their interview has gone totally viral on the Em Rusciano with Harley Breen Facebook page with over six million views.

The pair chat more like old pals rather than interviewer and interviewee and people seem to have gone crazy for it.

The pair looked like old pals when they chatted together. Source: Em Rusciano with Harley Breen Facebook

They discuss everything from her new album, to love lives, to motherhood and just sometimes downright hating their kids.

The radio host has two kids Machella, 16, and Odette, 10. Pink also has two children six-year-old Willow and one-year-old Jameson.

They discussed everything from their love lives, to motherhood and sometimes just hating their kids. Source: Em Rusciano with Harley Breen Facebook

Em and Pink bonded over their similar pasts which is totally endearing to see.

“You have a vineyard. I love drinking wine,” Em joked which made Pink howl with laughter.

Em made the singer howl with laughter. Source: Em Rusciano with Harley Breen Facebook

They also discuss a text message of the singer’s she posted to Instagram which received some backlash.

One of the 38-year-old’s friends said to her, “Babies are c***s” which ruffled some feathers.

This text Pink posted ruffled some feathers. Source: Instagram

However, the 2DAY FM radio host praised her which is where the whole video gets so #relatable.

“You’re now the biggest hero [in Australia] because we call our kids that daily,” Em said. “I mean no one else can call my kid that. I’ll stab a b**ch if anyone criticises my child. But if I want to call them a jerk or a c*** I will.”

The singer pulled some hilarious faces. Source: Em Rusciano with Harley Breen Facebook

RELATED: Pink, Kris Jenner donate big to Hurricane Harvey relief

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's public sex romp

The girls just totally bonded over their nightmare mother moments and it was too brilliant.

Also the general facial expressions Pink gave were all on point.

And that’s why this video got six million views because these two women are just total babes.

