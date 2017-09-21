News

Sophie smitten with 'George' lookalike

While meeting her suitors, the 37-year-old seemed instantly smitten with one potential soul mate, comparing Sydney-sider Luke McLeod to George Clooney.

Does Sophie Monk have her eye on someone in particular? Source: Channel 10

"Luke is very handsome. Like, a bit George Clooney-ish, I think," Sophie said shortly after their introduction, noting that Luke also seemed "incredibly nervous".

There's no doubt the business culture consultant has similar features to the 56-year-old Hollywood star. Could Sophie be the Amal to Luke's George?

RELATED: The Bachelorette guys taught Sophie how to flirt

RELATED: Undie-throwing, tears and dance-offs all for Sophie Monk

The Bachelorette likened Luke to Hollywood heart-throb George Clooney. Source: Channel 10/Getty

The Bachelorette 2017 Australia Channel 10 Sophie Monk

Her male suitors made sure Sophie came away from the show knowing how to flirt. Source: Channel 10

The star is looking for love on the The Bachelorette. Source: Channel 10

And while the hunk is just one of many vying for the heart of the former Bardot singer, Sophie admitted her stint on the reality dating show helping her flirting game!

Althought we wouldn't have though she was bad at it, Sophie told The Project ahead of the premiere that she was "so s**t at flirting" before going on The Bachelorette, admitting that the guys "taught [her] how to flirt".

"Half way through they were like, 'You’re so s**t at flirting. This is how you do it.' I was like, 'Got it,'" she told the program.

