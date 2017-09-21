Sophie smitten with 'George' lookalike

She made her debut as the Bachelorette last night but it seems Sophie Monk already has her eye on a "Hollywood" heart-throb.

While meeting her suitors, the 37-year-old seemed instantly smitten with one potential soul mate, comparing Sydney-sider Luke McLeod to George Clooney.

"Luke is very handsome. Like, a bit George Clooney-ish, I think," Sophie said shortly after their introduction, noting that Luke also seemed "incredibly nervous".

There's no doubt the business culture consultant has similar features to the 56-year-old Hollywood star. Could Sophie be the Amal to Luke's George?

And while the hunk is just one of many vying for the heart of the former Bardot singer, Sophie admitted her stint on the reality dating show helping her flirting game!

Althought we wouldn't have though she was bad at it, Sophie told The Project ahead of the premiere that she was "so s**t at flirting" before going on The Bachelorette, admitting that the guys "taught [her] how to flirt".

"Half way through they were like, 'You’re so s**t at flirting. This is how you do it.' I was like, 'Got it,'" she told the program.

