The best Bachelorette contestant lookalikes

They're vying for the heart of Sophie Monk, and some of the hunky contestants on The Bachelorette have made viewers do a double take, thanks to their striking resemblance to other famous faces.
Whether it's Sam's Thor-esque mane or Mackane's beady blue eyes that make him Elijah Wood 2.0, a couple of the boys make for the ultimate dopplegangers and once you notice the similarities, you cannot unsee them.
Take a look at the epic Bachelorette lookalikes below.
Blake and Beau Ryan
Luke and Lee Carseldine
Mackane and Elijah Wood
Sam and Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Ryan and Game Of Thrones' Littlefinger
