The best Bachelorette contestant lookalikes

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

They're vying for the heart of Sophie Monk, and some of the hunky contestants on The Bachelorette have made viewers do a double take, thanks to their striking resemblance to other famous faces.

Bachelorette contestant lookalikes

Bachelorette contestant lookalikes

Whether it's Sam's Thor-esque mane or Mackane's beady blue eyes that make him Elijah Wood 2.0, a couple of the boys make for the ultimate dopplegangers and once you notice the similarities, you cannot unsee them.

Take a look at the epic Bachelorette lookalikes below.

Blake and Beau Ryan

Bachelorette contestant Blake (L) and former NRL player Beau Ryan (R). Source: Channel Ten and Getty

Luke and Lee Carseldine

Bachelorette contestant Luke (L) and former Survivor Australia contestant Lee Carseldine (R). Source: Channel Ten

Mackane and Elijah Wood

Bachelorette contestant Mackane (L) and actor Elijah Wood (R). Source: Channel Ten and Getty

Sam and Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Bachelorette contestant Sam (L) and Chris Hemsworth as Thor (R). Source: Channel Ten and Paramount

Ryan and Game Of Thrones' Littlefinger

Bachelorette contestant Ryan (L) and Game Of Thrones' Littlefinger. Source: Channel Ten and HBO

