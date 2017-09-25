Bachelorette’s Luke and Bachelor's Laura ‘dated’

News

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It turns out Matty J has some competition with one of Sophie Monk’s Bachelorette men.

According to NW, Matty’s chosen love from The Bachelor, Laura Byrne, actually dated one of Sophie’s male suitors Luke McLeod.

Channel The Bachelorette Australia The Bachelor Australia 2017 Matty J Sophie monk Laura Byrne

The Bachelor's Laura Byrne and The Bachelorette's Luke McLeod previously dated "for a couple of months". Source: Channel 10

Apparently they 'briefly dated' before Laura went off to win Matty J’s heart.

The magazine claims that Laura and Luke had been seeing each other “for a couple of months before she joined The Bachelor” and now that he has finished filming The Bachelorette they are “back in contact”.

Channel 10 Bachelorette Bachelor Australia 2017 Matty J Sophie Monk

Does Bachelorette Sophie and Bachelor Matty J have something to be worried about? Source: Channel 10

Somehow we don’t think this will burst the love bubble Laura and Matty are currently in.

The 30-year-old marketing manager just recently gushed on social media about introducing his “main squeeze” to his “nearest and dearest” over the weekend.

Matty J and Laura on the far right. Source: Instagram

Jewellery designer Laura also recently took to Instagram to praise her boyfriend over the ring he gave her on The Bachelor finale.

The Bachelor 2017 Australia Matty J Laura Byrne ring

Laura gushed about the ring Matty gave her. Source: Instagram

RELATED: Matty J and Laura's big relationship leap

RELATED: Sophie 'marries' on Bachelorette finale

In an emotional speech, Matty presented Laura with a stunning diamond ring on the Bachelor finale. Source: Channel 10

“The curse of being a jewellery designer is that no one ever gives me jewellery, which sucks because it’s one of my favourite things in the whole wide world,” the 31-year-old wrote on social media.

She praised her boyfriend Matty J for being the “first man brave enough to give this girl a taste of her own medicine” and admitted she is “completely in love” with the ring.

Channel 10 Laura Byrne Matty J The Bachelor 2017 Australia

Matty J told Laura she was the one for him on the finale. Source: Channel 10

