Bachelorette’s Luke and Bachelor's Laura ‘dated’

It turns out Matty J has some competition with one of Sophie Monk’s Bachelorette men.

According to NW, Matty’s chosen love from The Bachelor, Laura Byrne, actually dated one of Sophie’s male suitors Luke McLeod.

Apparently they 'briefly dated' before Laura went off to win Matty J’s heart.

The magazine claims that Laura and Luke had been seeing each other “for a couple of months before she joined The Bachelor” and now that he has finished filming The Bachelorette they are “back in contact”.

Somehow we don’t think this will burst the love bubble Laura and Matty are currently in.

The 30-year-old marketing manager just recently gushed on social media about introducing his “main squeeze” to his “nearest and dearest” over the weekend.

Jewellery designer Laura also recently took to Instagram to praise her boyfriend over the ring he gave her on The Bachelor finale.

RELATED: Matty J and Laura's big relationship leap

RELATED: Sophie 'marries' on Bachelorette finale

“The curse of being a jewellery designer is that no one ever gives me jewellery, which sucks because it’s one of my favourite things in the whole wide world,” the 31-year-old wrote on social media.

She praised her boyfriend Matty J for being the “first man brave enough to give this girl a taste of her own medicine” and admitted she is “completely in love” with the ring.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram