hero-landscape.jpg
Zoe Marshall reveals split with husband Benji

Caitlyn Jenner 'confirms' Kylie's pregnancy

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be

She's been keeping mum on the subject, but now Kylie Jenner's father, Caitlyn Jenner has "confirmed" her pregnancy.

After reports swirled over the weekend that the 20-year-old reality star was expecting her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie's dad Caitlyn - formerly known as Bruce Jenner - has let the cat out of the bag.

Caitlyn has "confirmed" Kylie is expecting. Source: Getty

"All I can tell you is that it was some time ago," a representitive for Caitlyn told The Sun when asked about her daughter's pregnancy.

While fans were hoping for some sort of confirmation during the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie - and momager Kris Jenner - have continued to dodge answering any questions.

On Monday, Ryan Seacrest, an executive producer of the family's E! reality show, reached out to Kris in the hopes of getting an answer while hosting Live With Kelly And Ryan, and while the answer remained vagued it wasn't exactly a "no".

Kylie is keeping mum. Source: Instagram

A rep for Caitlyn told The Sun that her pregnancy happened "some time ago". Source: Getty

RELATED: Perez Hilton's disgusting dig at Kylie's pregnancy

RELATED: Kylie Jenner 'pregnant'

"Kylie‘s not confirming anything," a text to Ryan from Kris read.

Hm. Will there be another Kardashian/Jenner baby on the way?

After reports surfaced over the weekend of Kylie and Travis' happy news, fans went wild, suggesting the star has been hiding her bump underneath baggy tops, with reports adding Kylie is due at the start of 2018.

Kylie and boyfriend Travis have been together for six months. Source: Getty

Has Kylie been hiding a bump this whole time? Source: Getty

