All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

Bachelorette Sophie's very revealing dress

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be

Australia’s newest sweetheart Sophie Monk left everyone a little hot under the collar last night, after a very revealing appearance on a popular quiz show.

The Bachelorette was a guest quizmaster on Channel Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention and her attire of choice left very little to the imagination.

The blonde stunner set pulses racing in a very low-cut red dress that only appeared to amplify her assets.

Sophie showed off her assets on the show. Source: Network Ten

Her appearance wasn’t lost on the show’s contestant’s, with Nova FM radio host Sam Pang telling Sophie that her standing next to host Tom Gleisner gave the show it’s “most Edelsten moment ever” – referring to Geoffrey Edelsten’s penchant for younger ladies.

Sam clearly gesticulating his thoughts on Sophie's dress. Source: Network Ten

Geoffrey and his former lover Gabi Grecko. Source: Getty

The jabs continued, with Sam joking that he was under a lot of pressure to get the answers right “almost as much as Tom while he’s trying to maintain eye contact”.

Tom eventually took the hint and shielded his eyes. Source: Network Ten

Not that she’d be bothered. The 37-year-old has reportedly fallen in love on the reality TV, and is ready to settle down and get married to her chosen man.

