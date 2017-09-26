Sasha's ‘dark period’ after Sam Frost split

News

Since then the 31-year-old has kept a low-profile and he revealed on Tuesday to news.com.au that he went through a “dark period”.

Bachelorette Sam Frost Sasha Mielczarek break up

Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek split at the end of last year. Here they are pictured together at the 2016 Logie Awards. Source: Getty

He told the outlet: “I’m a blokey-bloke… I suffered in silence and didn’t talk about it.”

He is currently an ambassador for Movember which aims to raise awareness and funds for men’s mental health awareness and prostate cancer awareness.

Sasha Mielczarek Sam Frost Bachelorette

Sasha, pictured here in May, has kept a relatively low profile recently and revealed he had gone through a "dark period". Source: Getty

Sasha did admit to the publication that he feels “back on top now” but hasn’t taken the plunge back into the dating pool as of yet and he’s “just concentrating on family and friends”.

But, he reckons that he’ll meet that special someone “at the pub just like any other normal guy.”

Home and Away star Sam has met that someone special and she gushed about new boyfriend Dave Bashford to Be recently.

couple boyfriend girlfriend sam frost dave bashford official i love you

Sam and new beau Dave are currently loved-up. Source: Instagram

The 28-year-old said: “He’s the best… He’s been a friend of mine for a long time so, it’s nice to just hang out with a mate and we’ve got the same sense of humour. We’re like just strange units that have just merged. And we’re like, ‘Oh, this seems so perfect.’”

“Yeah, he’s a bit of a babe. I’m a fan,” she added getting embarrassed.

