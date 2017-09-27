News

Mike Myers leads celeb tributes for Verne Troyer
Sterling takes aim at Nicole's Emmy speech

Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown has lashed out at the academy for letting Nicole Kidman finish her Emmy acceptance speech while his was cut off.

Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy for his role in This is Us. Source: Getty

Nicole Kidman receives backlash after controversial Emmy's speech
 

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert – who also hosted the Emmy’s – apologised to the This Is Us Star for not being about to stop the actor from being played off the stage when he won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Sterling told Stephen it was “quite alright” before taking a subtle jab at how the whole thing played out.

Sterling during his speech which was cut off. Source: Getty

"Listen man, not everybody can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past," he said, which caused many in the audience to gasp.

"Not that I'm blaming her....It's not her fault," Sterling continued.

Nicole during her speech. Source: Getty

Ultimately he ended up saying what he wanted to say and finished his speech backstage in the media room.

Nicole, meanwhile, raised eyebrows with her speech after she omitted her two adopted children, Connor and Isabella. while thanking her two biological children, Sunny and Faith.

Nicole gives husband Keith a big kiss after her win. Source: Getty

Accepting her award for Outstanding Lead Actress, the 50-year-old thanked her family, saying she has "two little girls" naming her "Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith," in her speech.

Absent from the list were her two adopted children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Connor Cruise (L) and Isabella Cruise (R) during an outing with friends. Source: Getty

Woman's Day reports that Isabella and Connor, are "very upset" the actress didn't mention them when accepting her award and "took it as a big snub".

