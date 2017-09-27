Sterling takes aim at Nicole's Emmy speech

Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown has lashed out at the academy for letting Nicole Kidman finish her Emmy acceptance speech while his was cut off.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert – who also hosted the Emmy’s – apologised to the This Is Us Star for not being about to stop the actor from being played off the stage when he won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Sterling told Stephen it was “quite alright” before taking a subtle jab at how the whole thing played out.

"Listen man, not everybody can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past," he said, which caused many in the audience to gasp.

"Not that I'm blaming her....It's not her fault," Sterling continued.

Ultimately he ended up saying what he wanted to say and finished his speech backstage in the media room.

Nicole, meanwhile, raised eyebrows with her speech after she omitted her two adopted children, Connor and Isabella. while thanking her two biological children, Sunny and Faith.

Accepting her award for Outstanding Lead Actress, the 50-year-old thanked her family, saying she has "two little girls" naming her "Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith," in her speech.

Absent from the list were her two adopted children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Woman's Day reports that Isabella and Connor, are "very upset" the actress didn't mention them when accepting her award and "took it as a big snub".

