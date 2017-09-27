News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

EXCLUSIVE: Tegan Martin says Trump is 'a really nice guy'

Alicia Vrajlal and Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Donald Trump doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to women.

Storyful Academy Awards: The Winners
1:39

Storyful Academy Awards: The Winners
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
3:24

Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
1:00

This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
1113_0500_nat_takei
0:59

George Takei denies sexual assault allegations
RHOM's Pettifleur Berenger banging bikini body
0:09

RHOM's Pettifleur Berenger banging bikini body
Blac Chyna Making BIG Money Off Breakup with Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Making BIG Money Off Breakup with Rob Kardashian
The Music World Pays Tribute At 'Amy' Movie Premiere
0:54

The Music World Pays Tribute At 'Amy' Movie Premiere
Shania Twain Returns For DWTS Looking Very Different
0:51

Shania Twain Returns For DWTS Looking Very Different
10 Year Old Gymnast Set To Become Olympic Star | KICK-ASS KIDS
5:04

10 Year Old Gymnast Set To Become Olympic Star
RHOC's Shannon Beador and David Beador Have Separated After 17 Years of Marriage
1:57

RHOC's Shannon Beador and David Beador Have Separated After 17 Years of Marriage
Kids' Backyard Shootout Looks so Professional in Their Dad's Video
4:47

Kids' Backyard Shootout Looks so Professional in Their Dad's Video
 

But former Miss Universe Australia winner Tegan Martin has revealed to Be just what the President is really like.

Tegan Martin has opened up to Be about Mr Trump. Source: Media Mode

Talking on the Dally M Awards red carpet, she described him as a friendly man who respected everyone.

"He was a really nice guy, he was super respectful of everyone from the girls in the room, to the cleaner, to the guy on the security door," she said. "He was just a nice human."

The stunner met the now President back in 2014 as part of her Miss World duties as Trump used to own the Miss Universe business.

She shared this selfie of herself with the now President on social media. Source: Instagram

RELATED: Emma Freedman leads the way at the 2017 Dally M Awards

Tegan is one of many attending the glitzy Dally M event. Source: Media-Mode

The actor, model and student has met her one-time mentor more than once, having previously shared a snap of them at breakfast in 2015 ahead of her taking to the stage.

The pair have met at least twice. Source: Tegan Martin/Facebook



Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top