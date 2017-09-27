EXCLUSIVE: Tegan Martin says Trump is 'a really nice guy'

Donald Trump doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to women.

But former Miss Universe Australia winner Tegan Martin has revealed to Be just what the President is really like.

Talking on the Dally M Awards red carpet, she described him as a friendly man who respected everyone.

"He was a really nice guy, he was super respectful of everyone from the girls in the room, to the cleaner, to the guy on the security door," she said. "He was just a nice human."

The stunner met the now President back in 2014 as part of her Miss World duties as Trump used to own the Miss Universe business.

RELATED: Emma Freedman leads the way at the 2017 Dally M Awards

The actor, model and student has met her one-time mentor more than once, having previously shared a snap of them at breakfast in 2015 ahead of her taking to the stage.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram