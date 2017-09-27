Exclusive: Phoebe 'feels different' as a mother at Dally M Awards

It was her third time accompanying husand Sam on the Dally M Awards red carpet, but there was something especially uniqe about Phoebe Burgess' appearance at NRL's night of nights on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old stepped out at the prestigious awards for the first time as a mother, after she and South Sydney Rabbitohs star Sam welcomed their daughter Poppy Alice in January this year.

"I am feeling different," she admitted to Be.

"My boobs are probably not going to go anywhere but down south," she laughed, before adding, "No I’m joking. I feel very beautiful".

And beautiful she looked indeed, stepping out in a stunning black dress designed by local fashion mastermind Alex Perry.

The strapless number revealed a hint of cleavage, and Phoebe was not concerned about a potential wardrobe malfunction.

"It’s Alex Perry so no nipple’s coming out," she told Be.

Sam and Phoebe tied the knot in December 2015, before welcoming their daughter in January 2017.

