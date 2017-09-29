News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal Harris ‘to inherit nothing’

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passed away at 91-years-old yesterday from natural causes.

Taylor Swift Makes "Generous Donation" to Sexual Assault Survivors
2:10

Taylor Swift Makes "Generous Donation" to Sexual Assault Survivors
Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Willing To RISK Career To Help #MeToo & #TimesUp M
2:54

Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Willing To RISK Career To Help #MeToo & #TimesUp M
Kardashian Family Speak Out Amid Ryan Seacrest Sexual Assault Allegations | 2018 Academy Awards
1:58

Kardashian Family Speak Out Amid Ryan Seacrest Sexual Assault Allegations | 2018 Academy Awards
Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
2:14

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
Highlights And Interviews From Superstars At Global Citizens Cooncert
1:05

Highlights And Interviews From Superstars At Global Citizens Cooncert
aumovies-the-wolverine-trailer-p
2:47

VIDEO: 'The Wolverine' new trailer
VIDEO: 'X-Men' interview bloopers reel
1:13

VIDEO: 'X-Men' interview bloopers reel
Matt Damon Denies He Helped Bury Earlier Expose About Harvey Weinstein: 'I Am Not the Story'
1:51

Matt Damon Denies He Helped Bury Earlier Expose About Harvey Weinstein: 'I Am Not the Story'
Roman Polanski's victim asks judge to end case against director
2:50

Roman Polanski's victim asks judge to end case against director
PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff, Who Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Harassment, Opens Up On Matt Lauer Accusations
5:40

PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff, Who Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Harassment, Opens Up On Matt Lauer Accusations
The loss of Hugh Hefner has Hollywood torn
1:33

The loss of Hugh Hefner has Hollywood torn
Exclusive clip from 'Chappie'
1:06

Exclusive clip from 'Chappie'
 

While his third wife Crystal Harris will be mourning the death of her husband, the model is reportedly not going to inherit anything from Hef’s $70 million (AUD) fortune.

Hugh Hefner Crystal Harris widow death playboy founder

Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris was reportedly not included in his will. The pair are pictured here together in 2013. Source: Getty

According to The Sun, the 31-year-old signed an “iron-clad” prenuptial agreement and was never included in her husband's will.

The couple started dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2010 but broke it off just before their nuptials in June 2011.

Hugh Hefner playboy founder death Crystal Harris

The couple (here in 2013) tied the knot in 2012. Source: Getty

Hugh and Crystal eventually tied the knot on New Year’s Eve 2012.

Us Weekly reported back in 2013 that in the event of his death Hugh’s fortune will be divided amongst his four children – Christie, 65, and David, 62 from his first marriage with Millie Williams and Marston Glenn, 27, and Cooper Bradford, 26, from his second marriage to Kimberley Conrad.

Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner will third wife widow Crystal

The Playboy founder's will is set to be divided between his four children. Here is pictured with his children with second wife Kimberley Conrad, Marston Glenn, 27, and Cooper Bradford. Source: Getty

A portion of his fortune will also go to University of Southern California and some will be donated to a list of charities specified by Hugh.

RELATED: Hugh Hefner set to be buried beside Marilyn Monroe

RELATED: The colourful life and many loves of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner

Despite not being included in the will, Crystal will be “looked after” according to the magazine.

Hugh hefner Crystal Harris Playboy Founder

According to reports Crystal "will be looked after" despite not being included in the will. Here she is pictured with Hugh in 2011. Source: Getty

The legendary womaniser is set to be buried beside Marilyn Monroe after he bought the crypt next to her and despite never actually meeting the iconic blonde pin-up, the Playboy founder said he felt an incredible connection to her.

The ladies man admitted he was a sucker for blondes, calling Marilyn the 'ultimate', Source: Getty

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top