Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal Harris ‘to inherit nothing’

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passed away at 91-years-old yesterday from natural causes.

While his third wife Crystal Harris will be mourning the death of her husband, the model is reportedly not going to inherit anything from Hef’s $70 million (AUD) fortune.

According to The Sun, the 31-year-old signed an “iron-clad” prenuptial agreement and was never included in her husband's will.

The couple started dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2010 but broke it off just before their nuptials in June 2011.

Hugh and Crystal eventually tied the knot on New Year’s Eve 2012.

Us Weekly reported back in 2013 that in the event of his death Hugh’s fortune will be divided amongst his four children – Christie, 65, and David, 62 from his first marriage with Millie Williams and Marston Glenn, 27, and Cooper Bradford, 26, from his second marriage to Kimberley Conrad.

A portion of his fortune will also go to University of Southern California and some will be donated to a list of charities specified by Hugh.

Despite not being included in the will, Crystal will be “looked after” according to the magazine.

The legendary womaniser is set to be buried beside Marilyn Monroe after he bought the crypt next to her and despite never actually meeting the iconic blonde pin-up, the Playboy founder said he felt an incredible connection to her.

