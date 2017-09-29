Malcolm Turnbull's connection to Playboy

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday at the age of 91, and now it's been revealed that Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has a connection with the late star's iconic brand.

While appearing on The Project on Thursday night, the PM was asked by Peter Helliar: “True or false: you spent some time in the Playboy Mansion is that correct?” Watch the video above to see Mr Turnbull's reaction.

“I went over there… I hate to say this, nearly 40 years ago to negotiate with Hugh Hefner’s daughter Christie, who was then running the company at the time, to negotiate the Australian edition… the license to publish Playboy in Australia,” the 62-year-old Prime Minister said.

“And you negotiated in the Playboy Mansion?” Pete asked.

“No. Negotiated in their office building in Chicago. I didn’t get to the Playboy Mansion,” Mr Turnbull revealed.

The panel were so disappointed that the PM hadn’t set foot in the famous mansion.

Mr Turnbull also agreed saying: “I know it would’ve been great!”

The politician's interview comes after it was confirmed that Hugh had passed away at the age of 91.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” a rep Hugh said in a statement to PEOPLE.

