News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are 'over'
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are 'over'

Malcolm Turnbull's connection to Playboy

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday at the age of 91, and now it's been revealed that Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has a connection with the late star's iconic brand.

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
0:29

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Beyoncé's Coachella wardrobe malfunction
1:14

Beyoncé's Coachella wardrobe malfunction
Khloe Kardashian UNVEILS New Line Of DENIM THONGS! | Trending Topics
6:08

Khloe Kardashian UNVEILS New Line Of DENIM THONGS! | Trending Topics
0415_comm_females
1:21

Commonwealth Games highlight female empowerment
Apollo arrives on Bachelor In Paradise
1:00

Apollo arrives on Bachelor In Paradise
0415_comm_guy
1:08

Guy Sebastian shows off incredible vocal range during closing ceremony
0415_comm_shark
1:12

Amy Shark performs at closing ceremony
Judges go head-to-head on The Voice Australia
1:00

Judges go head-to-head on The Voice Australia
EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
3:04

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
5 RED FLAGS Khloe Kardashian Missed During Tristan Thompson Relationship
3:50

5 RED FLAGS Khloe Kardashian Missed During Tristan Thompson Relationship
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
0:20

Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
Meghan Markle movie set for re-release is full of royal puns
1:24

Meghan Markle movie set for re-release is full of royal puns
 

While appearing on The Project on Thursday night, the PM was asked by Peter Helliar: “True or false: you spent some time in the Playboy Mansion is that correct?” Watch the video above to see Mr Turnbull's reaction.

Malcolm Turnbull Hugh Hefner playboy mansion

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday at the age of 91, and now it's been revealed that Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has a connection with the late star's iconic brand. Source: Channel 10 / The Project

Playboy mansion hugh hefner Malcolm Turnbull

The PM did not spend time in the Playboy Mansion. It would've made for a great story if he did though. Hugh Hefner (here with the Playboy Bunnies in 2013) passed away at the age of 91 yesterday. Source: Getty

“I went over there… I hate to say this, nearly 40 years ago to negotiate with Hugh Hefner’s daughter Christie, who was then running the company at the time, to negotiate the Australian edition… the license to publish Playboy in Australia,” the 62-year-old Prime Minister said.

“And you negotiated in the Playboy Mansion?” Pete asked.

“No. Negotiated in their office building in Chicago. I didn’t get to the Playboy Mansion,” Mr Turnbull revealed.

Malcolm Turnbull The project playboy mansion Hugh Hefner

The Prime Minister explained on The Project on Thursday that he actually went to go and negotiate with Hugh Hefner's daughter, Christie about publishing the famous magazine in Australia. Source: Channel 10 / The Project

The panel were so disappointed that the PM hadn’t set foot in the famous mansion.

RELATED: Pamela Anderson's bizarre tribute to Hugh Hefner
RELATED: Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal Harris ‘to inherit nothing’

Mr Turnbull also agreed saying: “I know it would’ve been great!”

The politician's interview comes after it was confirmed that Hugh had passed away at the age of 91.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” a rep Hugh said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top