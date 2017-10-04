Sophie Monk's near nip-slip

She's no stranger to getting naked but Sophie Monk narrowly escaped what every woman fears - the dreaded nip slip.

Sophie Monk suffers nip slip in Thailand

Currently in Thailand in a bid to avoid spoiling The Bachelorette final, the 37-year-old star is letting her hair down as she holidays with pal Oscar Gordon and was caught sans-bra jumping today her luxury accommodation's pool. Watch Sophie's near wardrobe malfunction in the clip above.

It was when Sophie resurfaced after jumping in that her flimsy singlet top almost gave way, slipping down to reveal the former Bardot singer's chest.

Luckily, the TV and radio personality managed to save her dignity, covering herself up as she waded in the pool.

"When your bestie dares you to dive into the pool with your clothes on!" Sophie captioned the short clip and adding in classic tongue-in-cheek fashion the hashtag "#nailedit".

Of course this isn't the first time Sophie's, erm, assets, have been the focus of attention, with the starlet recently admitting there's only one nip regret she has from her raunchy 2014 Playboy photoshoot.

"It was too warm. You know when your nipples are really warm?" Sophie told Jules Sebastian on her YouTube channel Tea With Jules.

"Usually they’re always erect," Sophie added. "You see every paparazzi photo of me and they’re like 'boing' and it was just really warm so they look a bit like, very '70s.'"

Well Sophie has always been an open book when it comes to her life.

Despite rumours she was headed for Mexico, Sophie landed in Thailand earlier this week as she tries to avoid being caught with the winner of the Bachelorette.

