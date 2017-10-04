Chris Hemsworth reveals marriage 'struggles'

They seem to have a picture perfect marriage but Chris Hemsworth has revealed he and wife Elsa Pataky have had to deal with their fair share of marriage struggles.

After his Hollywood career took off at lightning speed, the 34-year-old admits he and Elsa "didn't see each other" for some time and had to spend time falling in love again.

"My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love," Chris told GQ Australia.

"In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off."

Thor star admits that welcoming their three kids - five-year-old daughter India, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, three - meant it took time for he and the 41-year-old had to work at finding their perfect work-life balance, adding that a date night is the secret to the couple's seven-year marriage.

"Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other," he said.

"So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep."

Chris and Elsa married in December 2010 after a whirlwind romance having only first met earlier that same year.

And while they may have their date nights, there's one grand romantic gesture Chris is yet to do.

"I don’t, but maybe I should," he admitted when asked whether or not he has ever written his wife a love letter. "There’s no shortage of how much I tell her I love her. But I guess there’s no detail in it, why or how."

Despite the hardships, it seems Chris is still smitten, having previously opened up about the moment he knew the Spanish actress was the one for him.

"There was no light bulb moment. From the first time we met, we just made sense," Chris told Elle in 2015.

"She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with."

These two are just way too cute.

