Glee star pleads guilty to child porn charges

Glee star Mark Salling could spend seven years in jail after pleading guilty to possessing child porn.

According to The Blast, Mark's confession comes as part of a plea deal, which could see the 35-year-old given a reduced sentence of between four to seven years behind bars.

The actor was originally facing a maximum 20 years in jail after being charged with two counts of child pornography last year.

Mark must also register as a sex offender and will be under supervised release for 20 years.

When he is released from prison he will be banned from coming within 30 metres of any schoolyards, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds and video arcade venues.

He cannot communicate verbally or electronically with any person under 18 without their parent or guardian present.

The agreement also states that Mark has been ordered to pay 'approximately $50,000' restitution to each victim who has requested it.

According to court documents Mark 'downloaded thousands of images of child pornography,' between April and December 2015.

The documents also claim that Mark used software to mask his IP address. They state that Mark showed his collection to an adult woman, thought to be an ex-girlfriend, on at least two occasions who then reported him to police.

After the tip-off, police raided Mark's home where they found a cache of explicit images on is computer depicting children as young as 10 in sexual situations.

They later discovered more than 50,000 photos and videos on his laptop and another 4,000 on a flash drive.

At the time the LAPD described the find as "disturbing", according to the New York Daily News.

Mark shot to fame playing Noah 'Puck' Puckerman in the hit series Glee, starring in 98 during the shows six seasons.

