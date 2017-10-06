News

The ongoing health issue that marred Avicii’s career
EXCLUSIVE: Matty J's warning to Sophie Monk

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s a case of ‘been there, done that’ for Matty J, and now he’s hoping to use his experience of dealing with villains on The Bachelor for good.

Matty J poses with his lady love Laura at his new AR experience at Madame Tussauds in Sydney. Source: Merlin Entertainment

The now not-so-single hunk has issued a warning to his female counterpart, Bachelorette Sophie Monk, revealing which suitor he thinks she should be wary of.

Speaking to Be at the launch of his new AR experience at Madame Tussauds Sydney, the 31-year-old said there’s one guy in particular he’s not getting good vibes from.

Matty doesn't get good vibes from Sam. Source: Network Ten

“At the start I was a big fan of Sam – he’s a Bondi boy as well – but he hasn’t played his cards quite to his advantage,” Matty said.

Matty, who found love on The Bachelor with jewellery designer Laura Byrne, told Be that at first he wasn’t even sure he was going to watch Sophie’s season.

Sam and Sophie have a chat after Sam's sleazy comment. Source: Network Ten

“I was wondering how she’s gonna go, but I absolutely love it. I think she’s doing an amazing job and she’s actually hilarious,” he said.

Matty also revealed he thinks the intruders - who include favourite Stu Laundy - are the ones to watch.

Sam hasn’t had the smoothest run on the series so far. Fans were crying foul on social media recently after the voiceover artist made lewd comments about Sophie’s body during a photoshoot.

Sam and Sophie have had a strange relationship on the show. Source: Network Ten

The stunning blonde was applauded for eventually calling the 31-yar-old out, telling him she was unimpressed with his sleazy behaviour.

Despite initially giving Sam a ‘Double Delight’ rose, which entitles him to two one-on-one dates with Sophie, she’s yet to take him on a single date.

